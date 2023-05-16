Community HIV Services Nurse (CHSN)

Job Description

The Community HIV Services Nurse is responsible and accountable for providing HIV, TB, and TB/HIV prevention, care, treatment, and support services in communities within the catchment areas of identified health facilities. The CHSN will work with and supervise community cadres within the program (Community Outreach Agent Coordinators, and Community Outreach Agents) who will be tasked to create demand for services within communities. The CHSN reports to the District Community Coordinator within the district.

Duties and Responsibilities

The CHSN is expected to support and coordinate the provision of HIV, TB, and TB/HIV services at community level.

Manage the community HIV program resources for the organization within the district.

Provide key HIV prevention activities (including PMTCT) within communities.

Enroll PLHIV onto lifelong ART and TPT as relevant.

Work with community level cadres in retaining patients in lifelong ART care, and reduce loss to follow up.

Provide community TB and TB/HIV services.

Work with COACs and COAs to create demand for community cervical cancer screening and treatment among WLHIV.

Provide key ASRH and DREAMS activities within communities.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Nursing and registered as a Registered General Nurse with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe or Certificate in Primary Care Nursing and registered as a Primary Care Nurse with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

At least 3 years’ experience in clinical management of HIV and TB/HIV at public health facility level.

Completed course in Advanced HIV and AIDS Management preferred; Experience in HIV and TB/HIV leadership role at facility level (nurse in charge, focal person) within MOHCC or the NGO technical assistance environment.

Proficiency in MS Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook), and online collaboration technologies.

A valid Clean Class 3 or 4 Driver’s License. Ability (or willingness to learn) to ride a motorcycle.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=WlmQhW79gUuVjjht-RnVEXacQIO5jY1Cg1MFcuPP97BUMEM2Njg1TVJTR0VRMlFWVktGTzVNUENMQi4u, then submit your cv and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

OPHID and its Consortium partners are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant on the basis of race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status (including HIV status) or age.

OPHID does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, technical test, oral interviews, processing, training, or any other fees).

While OPHID may from time to time engage external consultants for the facilitation of the recruitment process, only OPHID has the right to offer employment to candidates. No third parties have been authorised to offer employment on behalf of OPHID.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. If you do not receive any communication within a month from the date of closing, consider your application as unsuccessful.

Deadline: 18 May 2023