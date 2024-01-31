Community HIV Services Nurse: HSN (Insiza)

Job Description

The Community HIV Services Nurse (CHSN) is responsible and accountable for providing HIV, TB, and TB/HIV prevention, care, treatment, and support services in communities within the catchment areas of identified health facilities. The CHSN will work with and supervise community cadres within the program (Community Outreach Agent Coordinators, and Community Outreach Agents) who will be tasked to create demand for services within communities. The CHSN reports to the District TB Integration Officer within the district.

Duties and Responsibilities

The CHSN is expected to support and coordinate the provision of HIV, TB, and TB/HIV services at community level.

Manage the community HIV program resources for the organization within the district.

Provide key HIV prevention activities (including PMTCT) within communities.

Enroll PLHIV onto lifelong ART and TPT as relevant.

Work with community level cadres in retaining patients in lifelong ART care, and reduce loss to follow up.

Provide community TB and TB/HIV services; Work with COACs and COAs to create demand for community cervical cancer screening and treatment among WLHIV. Provide key ASRH and DREAMS activities within communities.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Nursing and registered as a Registered General Nurse with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe or Certificate in Primary Care Nursing and registered as a PCN with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

At least 3 years’ experience in clinical management of HIV and TB/HIV at public health facility level;

Completed course in Advanced HIV and AIDS Management preferred.

Experience in HIV and TB/HIV leadership role at facility level (nurse in charge, focal person) within MOHCC or the NGO technical assistance environment.

Proficiency in MS Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook), and online collaboration technologies.

A valid Clean Class 3 or 4 Driver’s License. Ability (or willingness to learn) to ride a motorcycle.

Other

How to Apply

Step 1: Click here and Complete the Application Form.

Step 2: Submit your cv and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.