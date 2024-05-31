Community Post Nurse (Harare)

Job Description

In consultation with the community post team leader, the community post nurse will offer both clinical and counselling services to eligible at-risk persons seeking or referred for HIV related services. The community post nurse will be instrumental in the provision of high-quality HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and counselling services to support high yield HIV case finding strategies and retention services. The community post nurse will also offer HIV services to eligible clients across the whole HIV continuum of care. The CP Nurse will oversee day to day running of the community post and ensure that the CP meets all the recording and reporting requirements. She / He is the first level supervisor of the Data Entry Clerk, Community Post and KP Champions at the community post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Work with the community post team leader to develop work schedules and performance enhancement interventions.

Provide oversight of the Community post and provide daily updates to the team leader and regularly to SIC of the parent facility on daily activities and identified challenges so that they are addressed on time.

Directly manage performance of Community Post Champions, KP Champions and Data Entry clerks

Supervise and mentor Community post Champions in the provision PITC and correct/consistent documentation, psychosocial counselling skills necessary to conduct targeted HIV self-testing including index contact testing.

Provide psychosocial counselling services to patients accessing services at the community post.

Deliver HIV services to recipients of care across the whole continuum of the HIV care cascade. This includes HIV counselling and testing (includes targeted HIV case-finding), linkage to ART and HIV prevention interventions, ART follow-up (reviews and refills), TPT, TB screening, STI screening, referral for other services to the parent facility, defaulter tracking, viral load monitoring.

Attend parent facility and other stakeholders’ meetings on behalf of the organization.

Facilitate daily PEP talks on RECIPE and other key topics that help improve case finding, linkage and retention into care.

Identify program gaps and initiate quality improvement activities across the whole continuum of HIV service delivery and display QI tools on the learning board.

Support routine data collection daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly. Ensure timely reporting and attend to any ad-hoc programmatic and reporting requests.

Ensure documentation of service delivery in appropriate registers and e-HR utilization.

Keep abreast with latest guidelines and SOPs and mentor subordinates on these.

Any other duties and responsibilities as tasked by the team leader.

Qualifications and Experience

Registered Nurse with 2 or more years counselling experience and OI/ART management experience.

Counselling certificate is an added advantage.

HIV Rapid Testing qualification is required.

Good standing with the community.

Good knowledge of English and report writing skills required.

Previous mobilizing, HIV testing and M&E experience would be an added advantage.

Key Result Areas/ZACH Competencies:

Producing results through measuring progress in attaining the 95-95-95 targets.

Moving forward in a changing environment.

Fostering integration and teamwork.

Knowing and managing self.

Communicating in a credible and effective way.

Other

