Community Service Officer (Grade: 12)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacant position that has arisen within Council. Candidate reports to the Director of Housing and Community Service Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning and coordinating development projects in the areas of vocational training, co-operatives, sports, exchange visits, camping and micro enterprises.

Crafting and executing marketing plans for the department in the areas of sports and recreation, social amenities such as stadium and halls through strategies such as advertising, brochures, flyers and newsletter.

Initiating and promoting local talent identification and nurturing in areas such as performing arts, drama, visual arts and sports.

Administration and supervision of social amenities i.e halls, stadium, pre-school, children's home, library facilities and ceremonies.

Initiating and write projects proposal in response to community needs.

Provide information and counselling and support to resident families and staff.

Organising workshop to promote publicity and social responsibility programs by the business community.

Events management on social calendar date such as world habitat day, day of the elderly and world aids day.

Exercise any other function as assigned by Director of Housing and Community Service Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Social Work / Social Science Degree.

A minimum of 3 years' experience in a local authority environment.

Good knowledge of any computer package preferably Promun.

Must have a clean class 4 driver's license.

One who can work under pressure, and a self-starter.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of certified copies of academic and professional qualifications and traceable work experience should be forwarded to undersigned address:

The Town Secretary

Chiredzi Town Council

69 Inyati Drive

P.O Box 128

CHIREDZI

NB: The Council offers competitive remuneration commensurate with relevant qualifications and experience this however, will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 April 2023