ActionAid Zimbabwe Jobs

ActionAid Zimbabwe is an International Non-Governmental Organization (INGO) that is locally registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation in Zimbabwe. Since the establishment of its programmes in 2003, the organisation remains grounded in the communities from which it derives its mandate, with a geographical footprint embedded in its nine Local Rights Programme (LRP) areas. While predominantly rural, AAZ has had development activities in urban areas as well. In line with the ActionAid International partnership policy, AAZ defines itself as an independent organization that takes sides with the people living in poverty and works in partnership with local Community Based Organisations (CBOs), national and international NGOs, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), various tiers of government, and other like-minded organisations in and outside Zimbabwe.