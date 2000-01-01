Adult Rape Clinic (ARC) Jobs

The Adult Rape Clinic (ARC) was established as a response to the dire lack of appropriate facilities for a comprehensive and sensitive response for rape survivors in government hospitals in Harare and aims to establish a model for replication throughout the country. It provides comprehensive management including medical management, counseling and support services and has formed partnerships with organizations providing complementary services such as ongoing psycho-social support, police and legal services, as well as prevention, awareness raising and advocacy surrounding gender based violence issues.Ward C9 Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Website: http://www.adultrapeclinic.org.zw/