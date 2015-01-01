Astra Chemical Jobs

"Astra Chemical (Pvt) Ltd is an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management certified company – through the Standards Association of Zimbabwe. Astra Chemical , markets and distributes a wide range of chemical products within Zimbabwe and the Southern Africa region. The company distributes mining ,water treatment ,industrial chemicals, agrochemicals, drinkable alcohols, foods, pharmaceuticals and resins, to name a few. The main operations of Astra Chemical take place in Harare, with branches strategically located in Bulawayo and Chegutu. An Alcohol distillery, that produces high quality potable spirits and absolute alcohols, is jointly owned in Hippo Valley Estates."