Bayethe Development Institute Jobs

Bayethe Development Institute is a South African registered NPO – 2019/015056/08 & a Zimbabwean registered Private Voluntary Organization – PVO 05/19, that empowers marginalized communities with life skills to strengthen their inclusion and participation in all development processes including humanitarian interventions.

Bayethe Development Institute’s work is anchored on five thematic areas targeting primarily youth and key populations: Economic Empowerment, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, Arts, Culture and Heritage, Environment and Climate Change.

Website: www.bayethe.org