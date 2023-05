Belvedere Technical Teachers College was founded in 1982 as the only technical teachers training college in Zimbabwe. The first intake of the college started at Seke Teachers’ College and then moved to the current site of Belvedere suburb in 1983. It was built on the former Harare airport on twenty-one hectares of land overlooking the sacred National Heroes Acres. The core business of the college is training science, Tech/Voc teachers and personnel for industry.