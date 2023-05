Bulawayo Polytechnic is an academic institution established in 1927 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, initially as a technical school. The current main campus on Park Road in Suburbs was established in 1942. The Division of Art & Design is based at a campus on George Silundika Street in the central business district.

Address:

Bulawayo Polytechnic

Cnr 12th Ave/Park Rd

P.O BOX 1392,

Bulawayo, Zw

Tel: +263 (292) 233181, 233183, 234188, 234187, 233709, 238674

Fax:+263 (292) 251165