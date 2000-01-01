CARE International in Zimbabwe Jobs

CARE began working in Zimbabwe in 1992 in response to a severe regional drought. After establishing a drought mitigation program, CARE began longer term developmental programs with local partners in building small dams, strengthening local microfinance institutions, and launching projects to assist small businesspersons in the rural areas.

CARE Zimbabwe’s overall goal is to empower disadvantaged and poor households to meet their basic needs. Programs promote sustainable livelihoods of poor and vulnerable people.