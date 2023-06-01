CARE International Jobs

CARE International is a major international humanitarian agency delivering emergency relief and long-term international development projects. Founded in 1945, CARE is nonsectarian, impartial, and non-governmental. It is one of the largest and oldest humanitarian aid organizations focused on fighting global poverty. The organisation began working in Zimbabwe in 1992, initially focusing on emergency relief in response to the severe regional drought of the early 1990s.

Website: https://www.care-international.org/