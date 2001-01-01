Childline Zimbabwe Jobs

Childline Zimbabwe works in partnership with the Government to STOP child abuse and provide a safe environment for all children." It is registered under the Private & Voluntary Organisation Act [PVO number 7/2001]. Childline has 3 Call Centres in Harare, Bulawayo and Masvingo and also has Drop-In Centers located in all 10 Provinces of Zimbabwe. Childline Zimbabwe is an active member of the Child Helplines International (CHI), a global network of telephone helplines and outreach services for children and young people."

Phone: 073 211 6116