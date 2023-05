Clover Leaf Motors is one of Zimbabwe’s leading automotive organizations.It provides products and services across most automotive market segments, including new Vehicle Sales, Service and Parts.

Clover Leaf Motor’s key franchises are Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai,Baic, Mazda, Midas,Total (Fuel) and Tuff Guard. In addition to these brands, the group has a panel beating business,

Address: 82 Mutare Rd, Harare