Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners Jobs

Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners is a Zimbabwean owned enterprise and that specialize in providing individual and corporate dry cleaning services.

Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners was founded on the principles of quality service and convenience while providing its customers a superior, hassle free and convenient dry cleaning services as well as pick-up and delivery service to the busy workplace customers. Crisp N Clean saw a need to provide busy working professionals and executives more time and provide companies with an invaluable in-house dry cleaning service solution for their employees.