Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF) Jobs

The Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF), a recognized leader in the global effort to eliminate paediatric AIDS, is also one of the most successful international implementation organizations for paediatric, adolescent, youth, and adult HIV prevention, care, and treatment programs. EGPAF currently provides technical assistance (TA) at the health facility, community, district, and national levels in 20 countries to effectively support implementation, scale-up and evaluation of HIV, TB and epidemic preparedness and response programs. EGPAF is able to provide high-impact, high-quality, innovative, contextually responsive TA across a wide range of areas including health system strengthening, strategic information and evaluation, operational research, community engagement, organizational development, innovation/emerging technical priorities, project management, and HIV/TB/COVID-19 service delivery. EGPAF's decades of experience in epidemic prevention and control as a technical leader in the global fight against HIV/AIDS has made the organization uniquely prepared to respond to pandemics.

