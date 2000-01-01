Forestry Commission Jobs

Forestry Commission (FC) is a parastatal under the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry. The Commission was created in 1954 through the Forest Act (Cap 19:05) from which it derives its mandate, as well as the Communal Land Forest, Produce Act (Cap 19:04). FC is responsible for the regulation, management and conservation of forest resources and managing gazetted indigenous forests which cover about 0.8% of the total surface area of the country.