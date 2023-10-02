GOAL Zimbabwe Jobs

GOAL has been supporting vulnerable populations in Zimbabwe since 2002, when it first responded to the country’s food security crisis. Today GOAL operates in Harare Urban Region and in seven districts in Manicaland Province: Chipinge, Chimanimani, Mutare, Nyanga, Buhera, Makoni and Mutasa, as well as the Tongogara Refugee Camp.

GOAL’s purpose is to save lives and empower communities to develop resilience and greater control over their lives and livelihoods. GOAL aims to increase the resilient wellbeing of the world’s poorest people and focuses on those who are excluded or marginalised, particularly those who are vulnerable due to socio-economic status, gender or age.