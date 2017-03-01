Gonarezhou Trust Jobs

The Gonarezhou Trust is an innovative new model for protected area management drawn up between the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZPWMA), and the Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS). Built on the back of a strong relationship developed over 9 years of support by FZS for Gonarezhou, the Trust is directly responsible for management of the Park for a period of 20 years, and became fully operational on 1st March 2017

Address: Gonarezhou National Park, Private Bag 7003

Web: Chiredziwww.gonarezhou.org