Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.

Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi