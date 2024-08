The Hamara Group comprises several entities whose combined vision is to release the productive potential of Africa. These include Sondelani Ranching (Pvt Ltd), T.M.G. National, Ebenezer Training Centres, Hamara Foods / Food Processing / Food Stores / Farmer Centres / Feeds / Chicks and Projects.

Address: 23 Smith Avenue

Queenspark West, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Cell: 1 212-736-3100