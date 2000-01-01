Jekesa Pfungwa Vulingqondo (JPV) Jobs

Jekesa Pfungwa Vulingqondo (JPV) is a Women Empowerment, Local Non-Governmental Development organization working with women, men and youths in Zimbabwe to redress the gender imbalances in society and empower women. The organization is alive to the fact that society is fraught with unequal gender relations perpetuated by a complex interaction of cultural and structural factors. JPV works to open women’s minds to realities of these barriers and bring women together within their communities to formulate local solutions to local challenges.