Kingdom Blue Funeral Services Jobs

Kingdom Blue was established in 2012 and is an independently-owned insurance and funeral service provider. We are dedicated to providing effective and professional value-added products to clients. We strive to provide innovative ideas for our clients by providing a range of services, which include: funeral services, funeral policies, group schemes, loans, savings and investments. Kingdom Blue provides products and services that bring families and communities together, to remember the life of the deceased, to renew bonds of socialization and to provide financial freedom for all. The company is a profit-making organization and strives to make a positive impact in the community.