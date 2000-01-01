LoriMak Africa Jobs

LoriMak Africa is the only consultancy firm with Work Environment and Candidate Style Analysis software systems in SADC. This intervention was introduced after realizing that world over, compatibility between the job environment and candidate style maximizes performance of employees. LoriMak also adds value to employers through its comprehensive recruitment process that ensures quality placements. LoriMak Africa is a Baker Tilly Network Member.

Website: http://www.lorimakrecruitment.com