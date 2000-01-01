Mashambanzou Care Trust (MCT) Jobs

Founded in 1989 by Sister Noreen Nolan of the Little Company of Mary (LCM) Sisters, Mashambanzou Care Trust (MCT) based in Harare, is the only institution offering palliative care for patients with advanced HIV disease. It is committed to provide quality care and support for the poor people living with HIV and to empower local communities to deal with HIV and AIDS.

Address: 40, Sandown Road, Waterfalls, Harare. Zimbabwe

Website: http://mashambanzou.co.zw/

Phone: Tel/Fax: 263 4 610079/610937

Email: info@mashambanzou.co.zw