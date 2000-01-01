Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) Jobs

Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is a statutory body established by an act of Parliament, The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (MASCA) [Chapter 15.03]. MCAZ is a successor of the Drugs Control Council (DCC) and the Zimbabwe Regional Drug Control Laboratory (ZRDCL). DCC was established by an Act of Parliament in 1969.

Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is responsible for protecting public and animal health by ensuring that accessible medicines and allied substances and medical devices are safe, effective and of good quality through enforcement of adherence to standards by manufacturers and distributors.