National Foods is Zimbabwe's largest food manufacturer. The company was established in 1920 and produces a broad range of basic foods including maize meal, flour, cooking oil, margarine, rice, salt, snacks, biscuits, pasta, sugar beans, baked beans, popcorn, as well as soap and a full range of animal feed.

Address: 10 Stirling Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263 (0242) 753751/8, 753741/9

Address: Steelworks Road, P.O Box 648, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Phone:+263 (0292) 889201