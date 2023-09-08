National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) Jobs

The NATIONAL PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY (NATPHARM) is a state-owned enterprise whose mandate is to procure, store and distribute medicines and medical supplies to public health institutions. The mandate has been expanded to include manufacturing of medicines.

Formerly the Government Medical Stores, the company was transformed into a state enterprise through the Government Medical Stores Act (2000). To complement this mandate and diversify revenue stream the company operates strategic business units catering for private sector needs. In line with the National Development Strategy 1, the company has commenced resuscitation of its production capacity by establishing manufacturing plants.