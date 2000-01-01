Nestlé Jobs

In 1974 Nestlé Zimbabwe commissioned vacuum ovens at its factory premises to produce NESTLÉ MILO locally. During the same year, the company launched two new products - NESTLÉ EVERYDAY Milk powder and NESTLÉ NESLAC.

Nestlé Zimbabwe has four subsidiary branches in major four cities: Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo. The Head Office is based in the Central Business District of Harare and the Harare Southerton factory supplies products to the local market and exports to Zambia and Malawi.