Population Services International Zimbabwe (PSI) Jobs

PSI is a network of locally rooted, globally connected organizations working to achieve consumer-powered healthcare — people-centered health systems that ensure quality, affordable care wherever and whenever it is needed.​

PSI Zimbabwe: Since 1996, PSI Zimbabwe has supported the Ministry of Health and Child Care to develop and roll out market-led interventions that address the most serious health problems facing vulnerable populations. With an initial focus on HIV prevention through the social marketing of condoms, PSI Zimbabwe’s programs have expanded to include critical products and services across the HIV continuum of care, as well as sexual and reproductive health. These services include HIV testing; screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections; voluntary medical male circumcision; TB screening, diagnosis and treatment; and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Sexual health services include cervical cancer screening and provision of modern contraception and services for survivors of sexual violence.