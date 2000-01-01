Population Solutions for Health (PSH) Jobs

Established in 1998, PSI Zimbabwe has renamed to Population Solutions for Health. PSH makes it easier for all people to lead healthier lives & plan the families they desire. PSI Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, works with a cohort of local partners to deliver high-quality integrated sexual and reproductive health services and strengthen quality assurance systems for contraceptive products and services.

Address: Office Park, Sam Levy's, Block C, 45 Piers Rd, Harare