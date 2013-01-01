Public Service Commission (PSC) Jobs

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is an arm of the Executive, created in terms of Section 202 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe amendment (no 20) Act 2013. This section provides for the establishment and composition of the Civil Service Commission and states that; “ There is a Civil Service Commission consisting of a chairperson and deputy chairperson; and a minimum of two and a maximum of five other members; appointed by the President.” The Union and the State Public Service Commissions conduct examinations for appointments to the services of the Union and the services of the State respectively.