REPSSI Jobs

REPSSI is the leading African psychosocial support organisation its vision is that all girls, boys and youth enjoy psychosocial and mental wellbeing. The organisation has strong partnerships with governments (particularly the ministries responsible for Social services, Education and Health), development partners, international organisations and NGOs in thirteen countries of East and Southern Africa. REPSSI is registered in Zimbabwe as a Private Voluntary Organisation, PVO No 10/12. For fifteen years, REPSSI has provided technical capacity enhancement to its partners to strengthen communities’ and families’ ability to promote the psychosocial wellbeing of their children and youth.