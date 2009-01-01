Rujeko Home Based Care Jobs

Rujeko Home Based Care Program is a NGO (PVO12/2009). The organisation is implementing HIV/AIDS interventions in Buhera and Chipinge Districts. The organisation envisions a community of practice in which people infected and affected with HIV/AIDs are free of poverty and injustice. Mission Statement Rujeko Home Based Care Programme aims to reduce the vulnerability of people infected with and affected by HIV/AIDS in Zimbabwe through the provision of integrated quality care and support, by demonstrating results, sharing knowledge and influencing others.Rujeko Home Based Care Programme Hurudza House Cnr Aerodrome & Third Street Mutare