Save the Children

Save the Children Jobs

The Save the Children Fund, commonly known as Save the Children, is an international, non-government operated organization. It was founded in the UK in 1919, with the goal of helping improve the lives of children worldwide.

The organization helps to raise money to improve children's lives by creating better educational opportunities, better health care, and improved economic opportunities. The organization has general consultative status in the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Sorry No open vacancies yet