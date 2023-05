Seke Teachers' College opened its doors to its first Intake of 193 Pre-service students in 1981. Of interest, is the fact that the present Belvedere Teachers' College was born, launched and started operating from Seke Teachers' College grounds in 1982 before relocating to its present site.

Address: X4H6+Q4P, 16120 Mangwende Road, Chitungwiza

Phone: 0270 23231