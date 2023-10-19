Southern Africa AIDS Dissemination Service (SAFAIDS) Jobs

Established in 1994, SAfAIDS is a regional non-profit organisation based in Harare, (Zimbabwe), with country offices in Pretoria (South Africa), Lusaka (Zambia) and Manzini (Swaziland). For the last 20 years, SAfAIDS has implemented programmes in Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. SAfAIDS is recognised for its capacity to bring national lessons and experiences to regional advocacy and knowledge - sharing platforms.

Through its work, SAfAIDS uses advocacy, communication and social mobilisation (ACSM) strategies to influence changes in policy and social practices. In recognition of the role that stigma and discrimination, gender inequality and related social structures and norms play in driving the epidemic and creating barriers to access to services in southern Africa, SAfAIDS works to address gender equality and the rights of women, girls and key population groups, to access SRHR services.