Tobacco Research Board Jobs

The Tobacco Research Board was established in 1950 under the Tobacco Research Act (Chapter 28:21). It's mandate is to direct, control and carry out tobacco research in Zimbabwe. The TRB's mission is 'To maximize economic value from sustainable and responsible tobacco production through the development and provision of elite varieties and innovative agro-based services and products'.

The TRB headquarters are at the world-renowned Kutsaga Research Station on the outskirts of Harare.