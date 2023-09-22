USAP Community School (USAPCS) Jobs

The USAP Community School is a residential 11th and 12th grade (A Level) school that educates high-achieving, low-income Zimbabwean students to excel at the world’s top universities and return home to build society. Our vision is to be a global leader in transformative education exclusively for low-income students, sustained by their own success through alumni support. The USAP Community School opened in 2020 and provides a transformative model ofStudents at Archery Club meeting education to bridge the gaps we had identified.

The USAP Community School aims to support young people who are thinking through how to address challenges in Zimbabwe, to start thinking about how to come home to build society before they ever leave.