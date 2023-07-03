Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd Jobs

Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd (Zambuko Trust) is a Faith-based developmental Microfinance Institution, one of Zimbabwe’s pioneer Sector Institutions.

Zambuko Trust was founded in 1990 by a group of Christian business persons in response to economic challenges facing the poor. We operate from 6 branches in Zimbabwe and provide products and services to our clientele which include; small business loans, renewable energy and smallholder farmers funding, business management training and advisory services, loan insurance, training and development of voluntary savings groups.