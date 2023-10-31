Zimbabwe College of Music Jobs

The Zimbabwe College Of Music (ZCM) Was Established In 1948 By A Dedicated Musician And Teacher Eileen Reynolds Who Saw The Need For A Centre To Be Established Where Music Could Be Taught And Appreciated. It Was Then Officially Constituted In July 1948. The College Exists As A Trust And Offers Music Education From The National Certificate In Music To The Bachelor Of Music Degree In Jazz And Ethnomusicology. The Teaching Philosophy Is Multi-Cultural, So The Programmes Embrace Western Classical, Zimbabwean Traditional And Jazz Curricula. It Is Dedicated To Celebrating The Fascinating Music Of Zimbabwe’s Cultural Musical Heritage That Is Attracting Interest Worldwide.

Zimbabwe College of Music

P.O. Box 66325

Kopje, Harare