Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA)

Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) Jobs

Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA), a registered public interest environmental law organization established a think tank institute, the Africa Institute for Environmental Law (AIEL). AIEL was established to undertake the functions of research, training, capacity building and teaching aimed at influencing policies on natural resource governance and the environment. AIEL’s vision is to become a leading internationally recognized research-intensive institute on natural resources governance/ environmental law.

Sorry No open vacancies yet