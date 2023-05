ZEGU is a degree awarding institution accredited by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) offering internationally recognised degrees in various faculties. As a Christian University, ZEGU creates a rare opportunity for the development of minds, hearts and hands in the fear of God.

Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd,

Off Shamva Road

Box 350

Bindura, Zimbabwe

Website: https://www.zegu.ac.zw/

Tel: Reception: +263 8 677 006 136