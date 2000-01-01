Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) Jobs

ZNFPC is a parastatal under the Ministry of Health and Child Care established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, mandated to coordinate the provision of Family Planning services in Zimbabwe. Its operations include the procurement and distribution of contraceptives, Sexual Reproductive Health service provision, trainings and research.

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council

Headquarters and Spilhaus Centre

Harare Hospital Grounds

P.O. Box 220 Southerton

Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263-4-620280-5/661870

Email: pr@znfpc.org.zw