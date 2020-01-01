Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) Jobs

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority is a state owned enterprise formed in 2000 in terms of the ZINWA Act (Chapter 20:25). It falls under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement. The Authority’s mandate is derived from the ZINWA Act and the Water Act (Chapter 20:24). The formation of ZINWA followed the amalgamation of the Department of Water Development in the then Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development and the Regional Water Authority.