Zimbabwe Red Cross Society Jobs

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, a member of the global Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is a voluntary organisation whose aim is to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable communities. It is an auxiliary to government as mandated through the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society Act of Parliament No 30 of 1981 also known as Chapter 17.08. It has branches throughout the country and is part of the global Red Cross movement present in 189 countries. Orphans and Vulnerable Children, the elderly, the chronically ill, the HIV infected and affected, the elderly and widowed and the generally disadvantaged members of the community make up our beneficiary list. As a disaster relief organisation, the ZRCS is also a member of the civil protection unit (CPU) and it responds to both natural and manmade disasters.

Address: 10 St Annes Road, Avondale, Harare

Website: http://redcrosszim.org.zw