ZimTrade Jobs

ZimTrade, the national trade development and promotion organisation, is a unique joint venture partnership between the Private Sector and the Government of Zimbabwe. It was formed through a constitution in September 1991.

Working closely with our Partners, Industry Experts and Development Cooperation Partners, we provide a comprehensive suite of value-added services. We assist Zimbabwean exporters, including first-time exporters and potential exporters, to develop, promote and facilitate export of their goods and services to the world.