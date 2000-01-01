Zvandiri Jobs

Zvandiri is a local PVO which supports the Government of Zimbabwe to ensure that all children, adolescents and young people living with HIV survive and thrive by connecting them with trained, mentored peer counsellors living with HIV. This peer counsellor cadre (known as Community Adolescent Treatment Supporter) has been scaled by the Ministry of Health and Child Care across Zimbabwe and has been adopted by 13 other countries in the region with funding from multiple bilateral and philanthropic partners.