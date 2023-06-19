Compliance and Risk Officer (Harare)

Job Description
Vision Plus Wealth is looking for an experienced, detail oriented and results-driven Compliance and Risk Officer that will ensure that our operations and business transactions follow all relevant Regulatory and Local Policies and Procedures.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To develop and implement effective legal compliance programs including a compliance register/ tracker thereon.
- To facilitate the establishment of a sound internal control system and monitor adherence through management control self- assessment.
- Facilitate the revision of Standard Operating Procedures and review accordingly.
- Evaluate business activities for the identification of risks and control weaknesses inorder to strengthen the Internal Controls and regulatory compliance systems of VPW.
- Collaborate with external auditors and HR when needed.
- Facilitate the establishment of Enterprise Risk Management at VPW.
- Performing Risk assessments on Investment decisions and reporting such results to the Executive Management.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc in Insurance and Risk, Accounting or any other relevant field.
- A professional qualification will be an added advantage.
- At least 5+years’ proven experience in a similar role.
- Familiarity with the industry and sharp business acumen.
- Excellent analytical and critical thinking skills that can be used when making critical decisions.
- Significant experience of reporting at Board level and management role an added advantage.
- Willingness and ability to travel.
- A clean class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to submit their applications on: recruit365now@gmail.com
Deadline: 23 June 2023
Vision Plus Wealth
A Vibrant Microfinance Institution Unlocking Micro, Small & Medium Businesses' Potential. Our specialised services are inclined towards lending, client advisory, and provision of fit-for-purpose financial assistance for SMEs' growth, financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment to change lives.
