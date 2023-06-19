Compliance and Risk Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Vision Plus Wealth is looking for an experienced, detail oriented and results-driven Compliance and Risk Officer that will ensure that our operations and business transactions follow all relevant Regulatory and Local Policies and Procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

To develop and implement effective legal compliance programs including a compliance register/ tracker thereon.

To facilitate the establishment of a sound internal control system and monitor adherence through management control self- assessment.

Facilitate the revision of Standard Operating Procedures and review accordingly.

Evaluate business activities for the identification of risks and control weaknesses inorder to strengthen the Internal Controls and regulatory compliance systems of VPW.

Collaborate with external auditors and HR when needed.

Facilitate the establishment of Enterprise Risk Management at VPW.

Performing Risk assessments on Investment decisions and reporting such results to the Executive Management.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc in Insurance and Risk, Accounting or any other relevant field.

A professional qualification will be an added advantage.

At least 5+years’ proven experience in a similar role.

Familiarity with the industry and sharp business acumen.

Excellent analytical and critical thinking skills that can be used when making critical decisions.

Significant experience of reporting at Board level and management role an added advantage.

Willingness and ability to travel.

A clean class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to submit their applications on: recruit365now@gmail.com

Deadline: 23 June 2023

Feedback