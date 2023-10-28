Compliance and Systems Review Officers x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023

Grade: G3A

Reports To: Manager Compliance And Systems Review.

Station: Head Office/province.

Duties and Responsibilities

To assess existing policies, procedures, operating systems, rules, guidelines, directives, laws and regulations in public and private organizations.

To recommend appropriate remedial action regularly to minimize corruption.

To assess/examine/analyse the effectiveness of practices, systems and procurement procedures of public and private sector institutions with a view to the elimination of corruption.

To identify and evaluate corporate governance issues in public and private sector organizations with a view to enhance accountability, transparency and integrity.

To monitor public and private sector organizations for compliance with the relevant legislations, regulations, policies and corporate governance code.

To advise and recommend on best practices in the administration and management of all public and private sector activities.

To compile monthly field and research reports.

To develop work plans and supervise the work of junior officers in the section.

To undertake any other related or similar duties as may be assigned by the General Manager from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, Economics, Accounting, Business Management, or any relevant qualification.

Relevant postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

Must be conversant with internationally accepted financial and accounting reporting standards, general business operations and best practices in the administration and management of public and private sectors.

Computer Literate.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:

The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872